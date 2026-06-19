Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in the film adaptation of 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow', directed by Sian Heder. The movie, based on Gabrielle Zevin's bestselling novel, is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on November 12, 2027.

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to headline the film adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin's bestselling novel 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow', which is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on November 12, 2027, according to Variety. The film will be directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sian Heder, best known for 'CODA', who is also writing the screenplay.

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Based on Zevin's acclaimed 2022 novel, 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, ' the film follows two friends whose lives intersect in childhood and later in college before they become creative partners in the video game industry during the 1990s and 2000s.

About the Film

The story revolves around Sadie Green, a gifted game designer, and her collaborator Sam Masur, along with Sam's roommate and friend Marx Watanabe. Together, the trio build a video game company called Unfair Games while navigating friendship, ambition, creativity and love over several decades, according to Variety.

Cast and Production Team

Earlier this year, it was reported that Edgar-Jones would play the role of Sadie Green. The actress has recently gained recognition for her performances in films such as 'Twisters' and 'Where the Crawdads Sing', as well as television series including 'Normal People' and 'Under the Banner of Heaven'. Casting for the roles of Sam Masur and Marx Watanabe has not yet been announced.

Heder is directing and adapting the screenplay based on earlier drafts by Mark Bomback and Gabrielle Zevin. She is also producing the project alongside Temple Hill producers Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. Zevin will serve as an executive producer on the film, according to Variety.

A Bestselling Phenomenon

Since its publication in 2022, 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' has become a global bestseller, selling more than four million copies worldwide and reaching readers across 40 foreign-language territories. The novel has also earned critical acclaim, being named one of the 100 best books of the 21st century by The New York Times and one of the best fiction books of the past 30 years by the Los Angeles Times.

'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' is slated to arrive in theatres on November 12, 2027, according to Variety. (ANI)