Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor's film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has seen a fantastic jump in its earnings on the second day. The family drama's collection grew by almost 92% compared to its first day, which is a huge achievement. With its light-hearted comedy and emotional story, the film seems to be getting a great response from family audiences.

Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma's starrer 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' seems to be slowly picking up speed at the box office. After a modest start on the first day, the film showed excellent growth on its second day, almost doubling its earnings. This family entertainer, full of emotional drama, is being particularly liked by family audiences. According to trade reports, the film benefited from the weekend, which led to better occupancy in theatres. The film's simple story and emotional family moments are also being discussed a lot on social media, raising hopes that it will perform even better in the coming days.

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'Daadi Ki Shaadi' shows fantastic growth on day 2

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' recorded impressive growth at the box office on its second day of release. According to reports, the film earned a net of ₹1.15 crore on Saturday, its second day. With this, the film's total net collection in India has reached ₹1.75 crore. The special thing is that compared to the first day's collection of ₹0.60 crore, the film's earnings saw a jump of about 91.7% on the second day. The occupancy for the Hindi 2D format was also recorded at 22.44%, which has caught the attention of trade experts.

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Kapil Sharma-Neetu Kapoor's pairing is the talk of the town

The fresh pairing of Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor is being considered the biggest highlight of 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. This is the first time the two have appeared together on the big screen. The film also features actors like R. Sarath Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Yograj Singh in important roles. Industry trackers believe that the film's star cast and family-friendly content have succeeded in creating an initial positive buzz. Kapil Sharma's presence, in particular, is helping to draw comedy-loving audiences to the theatres.

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Emotional story connects with family audiences

The film's story revolves around a single grandmother who decides to get married again. A major misunderstanding related to social media and the changing family dynamics give the story a new twist. The film offers a balanced mix of comedy and emotional family drama. The audience is particularly liking the emotional themes of family, relationships, and second chances. Since there are no other major releases around the film at the moment, trade experts are hopeful that its earnings could improve further over the weekend.