Critics Choice Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' loses to 'Emilia Perez'; Read on

Indian cinema witnessed both pride and disappointment as Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light competed at the Critics Choice Awards. Despite high expectations and global acclaim, the award went to Emilia Perez. The film’s journey has been remarkable, but top American honors remain elusive

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' loses to 'Emilia Perez'; Read on
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

It was a moment of both pride and disappointment for Indian cinema as Payal Kapadia’s film All We Imagine As Light competed for the Best Foreign Film category at the Critics Choice Awards. The film generated significant buzz, with high expectations from audiences and critics alike. However, despite the anticipation, the award ultimately went to Emilia Perez. While Kapadia’s film continued to receive widespread appreciation for its poetic storytelling and haunting imagery, missing out on the win left fans with a sense of unfulfilled hope.

The competition in the category included Flow from Latvia, I’m Still Here from Brazil, Kneecap from Ireland, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig from Germany.

'All We Imagine As Light'

All We Imagine As Light had already created history by securing the Grand Prix at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, a landmark achievement for Indian cinema that garnered international recognition. Many believed the film was a strong contender for major Hollywood accolades. However, despite its critical acclaim, it has yet to secure wins on American award platforms. It received nominations at both the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes but did not manage to convert them into victories.

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, All We Imagine As Light was nominated for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture alongside Emilia Perez, I’m Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig. Once again, Emilia Perez emerged as the winner, preventing Kapadia’s film from claiming the honor.

ALSO READ: Critics Choice Awards 2025: 'Anora' wins best movie award; Check full list of Winners HERE

Adding to the disappointment, All We Imagine As Light was not selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards. Instead, the Film Federation of India chose Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) to represent the country in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Unfortunately, this decision did not yield the desired outcome, as Laapataa Ladies also failed to secure an Oscar nomination.

Despite these setbacks, All We Imagine As Light remains a cinematic triumph, continuing to be celebrated for its artistic depth and international impact. Its journey may not have included the top American awards, but its legacy in global cinema is firmly established.

