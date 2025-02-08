Critics Choice Awards 2025: 'Anora' wins best movie award; Check full list of Winners HERE

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards crowned Anora as Best Picture, while Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Substance won three awards each. Adrien Brody and Demi Moore took top acting honors. The event, hosted by Chelsea Handler, balanced celebration with political and social awareness, notably addressing the L.A. wildfires

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards saw Anora win the top prize for Best Picture, while Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Substance each secured three awards.

Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist, while Demi Moore earned Best Actress for her role in The Substance. Zoe Saldaña took home Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, and Kieran Culkin, absent from the event, won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.

Critics Choice Awards 2025

Despite Emilia Pérez's success, the atmosphere at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar remained subdued due to recent controversy surrounding the film’s star and Best Actress Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón, whose resurfaced tweets had sparked criticism. The voting for the Critics Choice Awards had closed on January 10, before the controversy emerged. Nevertheless, the Netflix musical managed to win Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song, alongside Saldaña’s acting award.

In contrast, one of the evening’s most enthusiastic responses came when Wicked director Jon M. Chu won Best Director in a surprising turn. Chu, who had been left out of the Oscar nominations for Best Director, made a lighthearted remark onstage, saying he was determined to win an Oscar. The film also claimed victories in Production Design and Costume Design.

The Substance added to Moore’s win by securing awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Hair and Makeup. Conclave won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Acting Ensemble. Meanwhile, Challengers and A Real Pain each won two awards, with A Real Pain tying with Deadpool & Wolverine for Best Comedy.

On the television side, Shogun led with four awards, including Best Drama Series, followed by Hacks, which won three, including Best Comedy Series. The Best Limited Series award went to Baby Reindeer.

Chelsea Handler hosted the event, balancing both celebration and social awareness, particularly referencing the recent Los Angeles wildfires. She opened the evening by acknowledging the devastation caused by the fires and expressed gratitude toward the first responders. She noted that throughout the night, a QR code on screen would allow viewers to donate to relief efforts, a practice that has become common at major awards shows like the Grammys. Several winners, including Colin Farrell, Kathy Bates, and Shogun’s Hiroyuki Sanada, also used their speeches to commend firefighters and first responders.

The wildfires had left at least 29 people dead and destroyed over 16,000 structures across more than 60 square miles.

Shifting to humor during her monologue, Handler introduced herself as the “DEI host” for the night. She reflected on the uncertainty of current events, saying that people often wake up unsure of what news will bring disappointment or horror. She sarcastically expressed appreciation for the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, calling it a welcome distraction.

Handler also referenced some of the night’s notable nominees, mentioning Wicked and its stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Babygirl and its lead Nicole Kidman, and Anora, starring Mikey Madison, humorously suggesting that the latter film was inspired by Melania Trump’s life story. Toward the end of her monologue, she made a joke about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, remarking that while some nominees would win and some would lose, others might find themselves questioning their choices in the way Cheryl Hines had during a Senate confirmation hearing.

The Critics Choice Association presented the first three TV supporting actor and actress awards together, with Shrinking’s Michael Urie and Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder taking the stage simultaneously. The two played along with the format by initially speaking in unison before delivering individual remarks. During their speech, they emphasized support for transgender individuals, with Urie specifically expressing gratitude for parents who support their queer children.

The comments came amid President Donald Trump’s administration’s ongoing policies targeting the transgender community. Earlier that week, Lady Gaga had also voiced support for transgender rights at the Grammys, reflecting a trend of increasingly political statements at awards shows early in Trump’s second term.

Einbinder also used her solo speech to address climate change, warning about the dangers of climate denial and holding the fossil fuel industry accountable for the crisis. Later, when Hacks won Best Comedy Series, co-showrunner and actor Paul W. Downs advocated for keeping more film and television productions in Los Angeles, highlighting the city’s importance as an entertainment hub.

Conclave and Wicked had led the film nominations with 11 nods each, including Best Picture. Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez had each earned 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist with nine, and Anora and The Substance with seven each. In television, Shogun topped the nominations with six, while Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin, and What We Do in the Shadows each received four nominations.

The ceremony aired on E! from 7 to 10 p.m. ET/PT, having moved from its previous home on The CW. Initially scheduled for January 14, the event had been postponed twice due to the ongoing wildfires, ultimately taking place on February 7.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Wildfires: Oscars 2025 to be cancelled? What we know so far

E!, which once aired Handler’s late-night show Chelsea Lately, marked a return of sorts for the comedian. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Handler noted that while she enjoys pushing boundaries wherever she goes, the experience of returning to E! was particularly entertaining, likening it to reuniting with an ex-lover after years apart.

During her opening remarks, Handler reflected on her past hosting experience, pointing out that a decade ago, she had been the only woman with a late-night talk show. She sarcastically noted the industry's progress, stating that today, the closest Hollywood had come to giving a woman another late-night show was through the fictional series Hacks.

Check The Complete List of Winners

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora (WINNER)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain (WINNER)

Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

Best Supporting Actress

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez (WINNER)

Best Young Actor / Actress

Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan – Blitz

Maisy Stella – My Old Ass (WINNER)

Izaac Wang – Didi

Alisha Weir – Abigail

Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

Best Acting Ensemble

Anora

Conclave (WINNER)

Emilia Pérez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Jon M. Chu – Wicked (WINNER)

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys

Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two

Best Original Screenplay

Sean Baker – Anora

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance (WINNER)

Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox – Wicked

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys

Peter Straughan – Conclave (WINNER)

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu (WINNER)

Alice Brooks – Wicked

Lol Crawley – The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave

Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys

Best Production Design

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked (WINNER)

Suzie Davies – Conclave

Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

Best Editing

Sean Baker – Anora

Marco Costa – Challengers (WINNER)

Nick Emerson – Conclave

David Jancso – The Brutalist

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two

Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5

Best Costume Design

Lisy Christl – Conclave

Linda Muir – Nosferatu

Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria

Paul Tazewell – Wicked (WINNER)

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

Best Hair and Makeup

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance (WINNER)

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

Best Visual Effects

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two (WINNER)

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man

Visual Effects Team – The Substance

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot (WINNER)

Best Comedy

A Real Pain (WINNER – TIE)

Deadpool & Wolverine (WINNER – TIE)

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez (WINNER)

Flow

I’m Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Song

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille (WINNER)

“Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig

“Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

Best Score

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers (WINNER)

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Evil (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO | Max)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

The Old Man (FX)

Shogun (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who (Disney+)

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS) (WINNER)

Shanola Hampton – Found (NBC)

Keira Knightley – Black Doves (Netflix)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Anna Sawai – Shogun (FX / Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shogun (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Found (NBC)

Takehiro Hira – Shogun (FX / Hulu)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Sam Reid – Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Moeka Hoshi – Shogun (FX / Hulu) (WINNER)

Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Nicole Kidman – Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+)

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Anna Sawai – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Jordan Alvarez – English Teacher (FX)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix) (WINNER)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO | Max)

Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear (FX / Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Stephanie Koenig – English Teacher (FX)

Patti LuPone – Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) (WINNER)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (PBS)

The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Best Movie Made for Television

The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

It’s What’s Inside (Netflix)

Música (Prime Video)

Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix) (WINNER)

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Tom Hollander – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow (Paramount+)

Andrew Scott – Ripley (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Jessica Lange – The Great Lillian Hall (HBO | Max)

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max) (WINNER)

Phoebe-Rae Taylor – Out of My Mind (Disney+)

Naomi Watts – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Hugh Grant – The Regime (HBO | Max)

Ron Cephas Jones – Genius: MLK/X (National Geographic)

Logan Lerman – We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix) (WINNER)

Treat Williams – FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Dakota Fanning – Ripley (Netflix)

Leila George – Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Three Women (Starz)

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix) (WINNER)

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

La Máquina (Hulu)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO | Max)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Senna (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix) (WINNER)

Best Animated Series

Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Invincible (Prime Video)

The Simpsons (Fox)

X-Men ’97 (Disney+) (WINNER)

Best Talk Show

Hot Ones (YouTube)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Comedy Special

Ali Wong: Single Lady (Netflix) (WINNER)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny (Hulu)

Kevin James: Irregardless (Prime Video)

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO | Max)

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (HBO | Max)

Latest Videos