Georgina Rodríguez sparked engagement rumors with Cristiano Ronaldo after posting a photo of a large diamond ring on her left hand. Experts estimate the oval-cut diamond to be over 25 carats with two smaller side stones, set in platinum or white gold

Georgina Rodríguez has sent the internet into overdrive after sharing a dazzling close-up of her left hand adorned with a massive oval-cut diamond ring. The Spanish model and influencer captioned the romantic shot, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” igniting speculation that she is now officially engaged to her longtime partner, football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The post marks the latest twist in a years-long saga of will-they-won’t-they speculation surrounding the power couple. Fans will recall Ronaldo’s playful hint in Rodríguez’s Netflix docuseries I Am Georgina, where he teased that he was simply “waiting for the right click” before proposing. With years of shared history, five children in their blended family, and countless public displays of affection, many believe that moment has finally arrived.

But it’s not just the romance that has people talking—it’s the ring. Experts have been quick to weigh in on the breathtaking sparkler’s specifications. The centrepiece is estimated to be an oval-cut diamond exceeding 25 carats, flanked by two smaller side stones of approximately one carat each. “The oval cut, with its elongated shape, boosts the impact of the diamond while giving the finger a flattering look,” explains jewellery specialist Whiting.

Crafted in either platinum or white gold, the ring features a sleek double claw setting that lifts the centre diamond to maximise light entry, enhancing its fire and brilliance. “This setting highlights the main stone while keeping it secure,” Whiting notes. While early estimates placed the ring’s value between $2–4 million USD, Whiting believes the true figure could soar much higher. “Considering the size and quality of the diamonds, along with the craftsmanship, the ring’s value would be in the tens of millions of dollars.”

With its staggering size, flawless cut, and understated yet opulent design, the ring is more than a piece of jewellery—it’s a statement of enduring love and unrestrained grandeur. And if this sparkling showstopper is indeed an engagement ring, it cements yet another milestone in the love story of one of the world’s most glamorous couples.