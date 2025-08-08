Image Credit : Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo marked the 12th anniversary of his now-famous ‘Siu’ celebration the only way he knows how—by stealing the show.

In a friendly clash that felt anything but ordinary, the 40-year-old legend bagged a hat-trick to help Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 win over Portugal’s Rio Ave at the Algarve Stadium.

The evening carried a nostalgic charm. Playing in his homeland and celebrating a personal milestone, Ronaldo didn’t just perform—he lit up the pitch.