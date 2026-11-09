Cricketer Abhishek Sharma celebrated a fun Diwali with his family before being named in the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha, where Tilak Varma will lead the side in the tournament starting November 19.

Abhishek Sharma's Joyful Diwali Celebrations

Viral videos and pictures are proof enough that cricketer Abhishek Sharma's Diwali celebrations with his family were nothing short of fun-filled, with traditional puja and plenty of dancing. While Abhishek's Diwali post on Instagram offered a glimpse of the puja celebrations at his home, his sister Komal gave followers a peek into the family's festive fun. She shared a video featuring Abhishek, Komal, their parents, and friends and relatives, all grooving to Daler Mehndi's chartbuster 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. "Bolo tara ra ra #MandatoryRitual," Komal captioned the post.

Selection for ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, after having a successful T20I series against New Zealand, the World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek has now been included in the 15-member India A squad for the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 19 to 29. Star cricketer Tilak Varma will captain the side.

Tournament Details

The 15-member squad also features several prominent young Indian talents, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. India A have been placed in Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Pakistan A. Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on November 26 and 27. The tournament final will take place on November 29.