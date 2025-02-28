Crazxy REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Sohum Shah's action-drama; call it 'unique' and 'powerful'

Crazxy First Review: Sohum Shah's movie Craxzy is out in cinemas. Girish Kohli's film promises to be fascinating and is receiving positive reviews on X, previously Twitter.

Richa Barua
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

Sohum Shah's action film Craxzy has finally hit cinemas. Girish Kohli's film promises to be an exhilarating journey and has received positive feedback from fans on social media, with many sharing their thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One person wrote, “Just watched #Crazxy and it’s an extremely well made film. Sohum Shah carries the entire film on his own shoulders, excelling in every scene. Has a complete edge-of-the-seat experience with a powerful climax. Such films need to be supported. #CrazxyReview."

Another fan said, “#Crazxy is a mix of an original narrative, unconventional screenplay, stunning cinematography, and a stellar performance by @s0humshah." One person wrote, “Just watched #crazxy movie it’s just mind blowing movie. @s0humshah Sir was just extraordinary. It’s written and directed well, a unique thriller movie. Must watch movie 4/5 star from my side."

One fan shared, “#Crazxy is a must-watch suspense thriller movie that you’ve never seen before🔥 . Everything about this movie is only speechless: the performance, acting, story, bgm, and songs all perfect👀🔥 #shohumshah is fabulous." Another added, “#Crazxy is One Finest Films this Year with immerse Cinematography and screenplay, continuously raking your interest. must watch for Unique Movie Lovers. Enjoyed!!"

Sohum himself, along with Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, has backed Crazxy. Vishal Bhardwaj composed the music, and Gulzar wrote the lyrics.

