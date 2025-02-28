Preity Zinta to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi? Here’s what she said

Preity Zinta refused to enter politics and also declined to file a case against Rahul Gandhi. Know her views on IPL and patriotism? Read the full news here.

Actress Preity Zinta recently engaged with fans on X (formerly Twitter) in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, where she discussed politics, her upcoming projects, and the IPL team Punjab Kings. During the interactive chat, she also addressed questions about artificial intelligence and social media.

Preity Zinta Responds to Question on Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

At the start of the session, Preity tweeted, "Suddenly, today seems like the perfect day for #Pzchat! Any advice for the chat, or should we keep it simple? Let me know, guys, because I have an hour to chat."

During the AMA, a fan asked, "Are you planning to file a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?"

Preity responded, "I don't think it's okay to insult someone like that because he is not responsible for someone else's actions. I believe in addressing issues directly, not fighting someone else’s battle. Also, I have no problem with Rahul Gandhi, so let him live in peace, and I will do the same (smiling face emoji)."

Preity Zinta on Entering Politics

Another fan asked, "You are truly a soldier, Preity! Salute to you! Are you planning to join politics?"

She replied, "No! No politics for me. Over the years, many parties have offered me tickets and Rajya Sabha seats, but I have politely declined because it's not what I want. Calling me a soldier isn’t entirely wrong, though, as I am a soldier's daughter and an army officer's sister (smiling face emoji)."

Preity Zinta on National Identity

Emphasizing her patriotism, Preity said, "We children of soldiers are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachali or Bengali. We are simply Indian. Patriotism and national pride are in our blood. If you know, you understand."

