Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days

    Cozy up in a blanket with a cup of coffee or cutting chai and enjoy the rains with these hot, piping snacks.- By Mahalexmi
     

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 9:17 PM IST

    Here are a few delectable items that you can savour on during the heavy rains:

    Samosa: A fried pastry with spicy veggie filling or non-veg filling in a cute triangle or cone shape. Best companion for the rains.

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC

    Pakodas: Hot pakodas and cutting chai, the best combo. Fried fritters of various kinds, from spicy to one with fillings, come under this name. 

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC

    Parrippuvada: Go-to choice for the rains in the south. Made from a variety of dal, this fried treat is a great snack for your coffee or tea.

    Momos: A plate of these veg or chicken steamed delights feels like a slice of heaven in an tiny pouch. It is paired with some mayo or spicy sauce.

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC

    Corn-on-a-cob: Bhutta masala or just normal fried corn with some lemon smeared on top, enough to make your mouth water right?

    Maggi: The most common and easy to pull off snack, maggi during the rain is an evident sign of being an Indian don’t you think?

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC

    Kachori: A deep-fried snack that is both sweet and spicy. Sprinkling on some bhujiya, onion, mint sauce, and tamarind sauce, well well!

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 9:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT ADC

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT

    Happy Pride Month 2023: Watch these 7 beautiful LGBTQIA+ shows that are streaming on OTT ADC

    Happy Pride Month 2023: Watch these 7 beautiful LGBTQIA+ shows that are streaming on OTT

    WTC Final: Anushka Sharma visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli gets out at 49 ADC

    WTC Final: Anushka Sharma visibly heartbroken after Virat Kohli gets out at 49

    Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hit 'head and lower back', was in a state of shock after meeting with accident ADC

    Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hit 'head, lower back', was in a state of shock after meeting with accident

    Who is Vedant Mahajan? Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend RBA

    Who is Vedant Mahajan? Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend

    Recent Stories

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT ADC

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT

    The French Open 2023 final, played between Novak Djokov

    French Open 2023: Football Stars Mbappe and Ibrahimovic show support at French Open 2023 final

    India WTC final loss to Australia raises questions over Rahul Dravid defensive tactics and coaching legacy snt

    India's WTC final loss to Australia raises questions over Dravid's defensive tactics and coaching legacy

    Football Guardiola's genius, Haaland factor & more: How Man City won the treble osf

    Guardiola's genius, Haaland factor & more: How Man City won the treble

    Rohit Sharma bats for 3-match series, cries foul over Shubman Gill's dismissal after Australia win WTC title osf

    Rohit Sharma bats for 3-match series, cries foul over Shubman Gill's dismissal after Australia win WTC title

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon