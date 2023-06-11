Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days

Cozy up in a blanket with a cup of coffee or cutting chai and enjoy the rains with these hot, piping snacks.- By Mahalexmi

Here are a few delectable items that you can savour on during the heavy rains:

Samosa: A fried pastry with spicy veggie filling or non-veg filling in a cute triangle or cone shape. Best companion for the rains.

Pakodas: Hot pakodas and cutting chai, the best combo. Fried fritters of various kinds, from spicy to one with fillings, come under this name.

Parrippuvada: Go-to choice for the rains in the south. Made from a variety of dal, this fried treat is a great snack for your coffee or tea.

Momos: A plate of these veg or chicken steamed delights feels like a slice of heaven in an tiny pouch. It is paired with some mayo or spicy sauce.

Corn-on-a-cob: Bhutta masala or just normal fried corn with some lemon smeared on top, enough to make your mouth water right?

Maggi: The most common and easy to pull off snack, maggi during the rain is an evident sign of being an Indian don’t you think?

Kachori: A deep-fried snack that is both sweet and spicy. Sprinkling on some bhujiya, onion, mint sauce, and tamarind sauce, well well!