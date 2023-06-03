Coromandel Express train tragedy: Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Jr NTR offer condolences

More than 280 people have already died as a result of the Coromandal Express train accident. Salman Khan, Jr. NTR, and other Indian actors send their condolences.

On June 2, the Coromandel Express, which travels from West Bengal's Shalimar Station to Chennai, collided with an Odisha-bound train's wrecked coach. More than 280 individuals have already died as a result of the tragedy, and over 900 more are said to have been hurt. Rescue efforts are in progress.

WHAT DID CELEBRITIES SAY? Salman Khan wrote, "Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident." Jr NTR said, “Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time."

Actor and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, in her tweet, prayed for the speedy rcovery of the injured. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti..”

Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note for his fans and wrote: “Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units." Priya Anand called this “devastating” and added, “Unacceptable negligence.”

ABOUT THE ACCIDENT: According to Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of Odisha, a third goods train was also involved in this incident, making it a triple-train accident. In the Balasore district, the crash happened close to the Bahanaga railway station. As soon as the news spread online, a number of actors flocked to Twitter to express their sympathies and urge followers to lend a hand to those in need.