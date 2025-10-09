Rajinikanth's most-awaited film, 'Coolie', which already debuted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, is now accessible to stream in Hindi. Read on to find out when and where you can watch this action thriller.

Superstar Rajinikanth's action movie 'Coolie', directed by famous filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, received critical acclaim upon its debut, grossing a total of Rs 518 crore globally. The Tamil-language film debuted on August 14, 2025, one day before India's Independence Day, competing with Hrithik Roshan's spy thriller 'War 2'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The film has been broadcast in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and its Hindi version is currently accessible for streaming online. Continue reading to find out where you can see Coolie's Hindi version.

Scroll to load tweet…

Coolie Hindi OTT Release

For those unfamiliar, the action thriller film 'Coolie' had its OTT premiere on September 11, 2025. The film was accessible for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, Hindi-speaking admirers were anxiously awaiting the Hindi version. However, audiences may now watch Rajinikanth's great films in Hindi on the same website.

Prime Video announced the same on the X platform, wrote, "call it bawaal, kamaal and bemisaal because Coolie is now in Hindi #CoolieOnPrime, Watch Now."

Coolie's Cast



The main cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie' includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde make cameo appearances in the flick. Anirudh Ravichander created the film's music.

Coolie's Story and Budget The film narrates the story of Deva, a former gold smuggler who plans to resurrect his old gang using stolen technology hidden in historic gold watches. According to reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Coolie' cost Rs 350 crores to make.

The film garnered mixed reviews, with an IMDb rating of 6.1. Meanwhile, the film was produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures.