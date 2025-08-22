'Coolie' Box office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's movie earns THIS much
Superstar Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie' exploded onto the box office. Earnings soared for the first four days, then saw a slight dip. By day eight, the film raked in a whopping ₹229.75 crore
Day 8 Earnings
On day eight (Thursday), 'Coolie' earned approximately ₹6.25 crore (across all languages), just shy of the ₹230 crore mark. In comparison, 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, earned only ₹5 crore on the same day. *'Coolie'* maintained a good lead.
Daily Earnings
Day 1 (Thursday, Release Day) – ₹65 crore Day 2 (Friday) – ₹54.75 crore Day 3 (Saturday) – ₹39.5 crore Day 4 (Sunday) – ₹35.25 crore Day 5 (Monday) – ₹12 crore Day 6 (Tuesday) – ₹9.5 crore Day 7 (Wednesday) – ₹7.5 crore Day 8 (Thursday) – ₹6.25 crore Total – ₹229.75 crore (India Net Earnings)
Audience Attendance by Language (Day 8 - August 21, 2025)
Tamil – 17.67% Hindi – 10.64% Telugu – 14.99%
About the Movie
'Coolie' is a high-octane action thriller starring Rajinikanth. The film tells the story of a fearless coolie who fights against crime and corruption. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Rachita Ram in significant roles.
August 14, 2025
Thanks to Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction and Rajinikanth's immense popularity, the film resonated with audiences. *'Coolie'*'s release date was August 14, 2025.
