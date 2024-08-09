Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Committee Kurrollu REVIEW: Niharika Konidela's funfilled film is OUT; read what netizens have to say

    Committee Kurrollu Twitter Review: Niharika Konidela's Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studious produced Committee Kurrollu which is a youth film. The film saw the debut of a newbie film with good reviews on  August 9.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 12:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Committee Kurrollu, produced by Niharika Konidela under the brands Pink Elephant Pictures and Shree Radha Damodar Studious, is a juvenile entertainment. On August 9, the film starring newbies premiered to positive reviews. The film was written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi. In Purushothapalli, a group of pals has a strong bond. They are all recognised for their oneness. Suddenly, an occurrence separates the companions, surprising the townsfolk.

    Their argument disrupts the quiet of the entire hamlet. What Happens Next? focusses on Committee Kurrollu.

    Committee Kurrollu's Twitter Review 
    Despite the lack of a well-known face in the cast, the film's producers advertised it extensively before to its debut by organising pre-release events and various press conferences. Those who purchased tickets to see the first play of this adolescent drama have shared their experiences on social media. Check out some fascinating tweets below.

    Committee Kurrollu Cast 
    Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, Trinadh Varma, Prasad Behara, Manikanta Parasu, Lokesh Kumar Parimi, Shyam Kalyan, Raghuvaran, Shiva Kumar Matta, Akshay Srinivas, Raadhya, Tejaswi Rao, Teena Vishika, and Shanmukhi Nagumanthri play major parts in the film.

    Committee Kurrollu Crew 
    Yadhu Vamsi wrote and directed the film, which has music and a score by Anudeep Dev. Edurolu Raju served as cinematographer and Anwar Ali as editor. Pranay Naini was the film's production designer. 

