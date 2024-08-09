Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: YouTuber 'Chekuthan' arrested for defamatory remarks against Mohanlal

    According to the police, Aju Alex had made derogatory remarks against Mohanlal, who holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, for visiting the flood-affected area in Wayanad in army uniform.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 11:01 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    In a recent development, Aju Alex, the owner of the YouTube channel 'Chekuthan', was taken into police custody for defaming actor Mohanlal. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Siddique, General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

    Also Read: Wayanad landslide: Jacqueline Fernandez's rumoured ex-beau Sukesh Chandrasekhar offers Rs 15 crore

    According to the police, Aju Alex had made derogatory remarks against Mohanlal, who holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, for visiting the flood-affected area in Wayanad in army uniform. The remarks were made in a manner that could cause anger among Mohanlal's fans.

    The case was registered under sections 192, 296 (b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 120 (b) of the KP Act 2011. Aju Alex had gone into hiding after the case was filed. 

    This incident comes on the heels of another arrest made earlier, where YouTuber 'Arattu Annan', aka Santosh Varkey, was arrested and released on bail for using obscene language against actors under the guise of film criticism.

    Actor Bala had recently filed a complaint with the police and AMMA, alleging that actors and their family members were being abused on social media using obscene language.

    The police are taking strict action against those who use social media to defame and abuse others, so as to promote a manner behaviour on public platforms.

    Also Read:  Adios Amigo REVIEW: Is Asif Ali, Suraj Venjaramoodu's latest Malayalam film worth watching? Read this

