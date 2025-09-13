Globally renowned comedian Brahmanandam launched his autobiography ‘Me and Main’ in Delhi, reflecting on his struggles, inspirations, and journey from a humble lecturer to a celebrated actor, inspiring future generations with his life story.

Globally acclaimed comedian and actor Brahmanandam has carved a niche for himself through a unique blend of humour, and storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on his journey and struggle, he wrote an autobiography, "Me and Main", which was launched in the national capital on Friday at the FCC Auditorium, September 12, by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The book is not just a recounting of Brahmanandam's career but a reflection on his life's philosophies.





Speaking to ANI, he talked about the inspiration behind the book, saying "Only thing is, because I became a household comedian, every upcoming comedian, how to grow, how to become like Brahmanandam means, he has to face the difficulties, he has to answer so many people, he has to mould up his life. So, I want to write this book. If anybody goes through this book, they will have a nice thought and a confirmed opinion on how to come up."





He emphasised the balance between hard work and divine grace.

Brahmanandam's film debut was in 1987 with Aha! Naa Pellanta!!, directed by Jandhyala. His role as 'Ara Gundu' in this film became iconic and marked the beginning of his illustrious career. Over the years, he has appeared in numerous successful films, including Vivaha Bhojanambu (1988), Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari (1990), Anaganaga Oka Roju (1997), Bavagaru Bagunnara (1998), Manmadhudu (2002), and Dhee (2007), among others. His performances have earned him accolades and recognition, including a Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor.

In 2024, he worked in 'Kalki 2898 AD', which he called a "great opportunity to work in the film." Speaking at the launch, he said, "There are so many people who inspired me to write this autobiography. Like Venkaiah Naidu, who comes from a farmer's family, step by step, he became the Vice President of India. People like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Abdul Kalam, and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji struggled, and they chose the way to fly high. So I took these people as inspiration when I wanted to write this book."

Raised in a modest family, Brahmanandam completed his Master of Arts degree and initially worked as a Telugu lecturer in Attili, West Godavari district. Brahmanandam's journey from a lecturer to a cinematic legend exemplifies his dedication and passion for the craft.

Talking about his upbringing, he added, "I belong to a very poor family. My father was a teacher, and he wanted me to follow in his footsteps and become a teacher as well. Of course I did it. I completed my post-graduation and worked as a lecturer for few years and with the grace of God I came to film field..."

Simultaneously, he nurtured his passion for acting through theatre and mimicry, which eventually paved the way for his entry into the film industry. His television debut came in 1985 with the show Pakapakalu on DD Telugu, where his performance caught the attention of director Jandhyala, leading to his film debut in Aha Naa Pellanta! (1987).

Over the years, he has entertained audiences worldwide while maintaining a distinctive approach that balances humour with introspection. He has a significant influence on the Telugu film industry. He has worked with the fraternity for decades and has garnered praise for his unmatched wit and impeccable comedic brilliance.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who launched his autobiography, also lauded Brahmanandam for his contributions to acting, comedy, and literature.

He shared, "It is very difficult to write an autobiography as it means you have to tell the facts and truth. He has written it to inspire the younger generation. I am happy to come here and release that."

Brahmanandam has received numerous accolades, including Nandi Awards and Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2009. (ANI)