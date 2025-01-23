Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: 10 bomb detection teams, more than 3800 policemen, special forces deployed in city

Special forces from the National Security Guard will be part of the intricate security plan for the forthcoming Coldplay performance in Ahmedabad, a police official said on Wednesday.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 4:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

As part of their India tour, the British rock band will perform at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city's Motera region on January 25 and 26. The venue is the world's largest cricket stadium, with a capacity of over 1 lakh people. According to Joint Commissioner of Police Neeraj Badgujar, up to 3,825 officers would be stationed in and around the stadium.

The performance is scheduled to attract dignitaries and VVIPs from India and worldwide. "Given the daily movement of over one lakh persons, we will deploy 3,825 police officers to ensure security and maintain law and order. These officers include 14 deputy commissioners of police, 25 assistant commissioners of police, 63 police inspectors, 142 sub-inspectors, and more than 3,500 constables', Badgujar told reporters.

Teams from the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch and the Special Operations Group would keep an eye on crucial places, including Metro stations used by supporters to go to the stadium on both days, he added.

"One NSG squad, three Quick Response Teams, a State Disaster Response Force team, and 10 Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams will be placed at important areas, including the crew's accommodation. "Medical and paramedic teams will also be on standby," the source stated.

Badgujar further stated that a disaster management strategy and an emergency evacuation plan had been developed in collaboration with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. Police will execute a simulated drill based on the strategy in the coming days, he added.

While the concert will begin at 5.30 p.m. and finish at 10 p.m., the stadium's access gates will open to fans from 2 p.m., he noted.

