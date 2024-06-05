Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby in new Peaky Blinders film? Here's what Netflix has to say

Netflix is producing a new Peaky Blinders film, directed by Tom Harper, with Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby. This continuation of the hit series, penned by creator Steven Knight, will see the Shelby family return to the criminal underworld of 1900s Birmingham. Murphy expressed excitement about reuniting with Knight and Harper for the fans

Netflix is backing a new film directed by Tom Harper that will bring the notorious Shelby family back to Birmingham’s streets. This movie, featuring Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, will continue the saga of the British drama series Peaky Blinders. The film, which has been greenlit by the streaming giant, will follow the story of Murphy’s character, a war hero turned gangster rising through the ranks of crime in early 1900s Birmingham. While the specific plot details remain under wraps, it has been confirmed as a 'continuation' of the TV show.

The announcement was made on Netflix’s social media, accompanied by an image of the film’s screenplay and featuring several notable names. Tom Harper, known for his work on Peaky Blinders and Wild Rose, will direct the movie, with the script penned by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and writer of Eastern Promises.

Murphy expressed his excitement about the film adaptation, emphasizing its significance for fans. 'This is one for the fans,' he said, acknowledging his enthusiasm for revisiting the character of Tommy Shelby and collaborating again with Knight and Harper. 'It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.'

The film’s development puts an end to the long-standing rumors and speculations about the future of the Bafta-winning series, which has gained a global audience on Netflix. Murphy has been vocal about his willingness to lead the Shelby family once more, stating in a February interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, 'If there is more story to tell, and if Steven Knight delivers a script like I know he can, then I will be there.

