Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West sued for sexual harassment; read details

Kanye West's former helper filed a complaint against him on Monday where she allegedly sued the rapper for sexual harassment.

Kanye West's former assistant is allegedly suing the rapper for sexual harassment. The lady accused the singer of sending her vulgar texts and engaging in sexual activities over the phone. Aside from the harassment charges, the lady has accused West of breach of contract and unlawful termination. She claims she worked for the artist for two years.

In her complaint filed on Monday, the lady claimed that she was dismissed in 2022 and that her promised $3 million severance payout was not given to her.

According to data obtained by multiple US outlets, the woman supported herself through her OnlyFans profile in 2021 before meeting West. The lady said she collaborated with Kanye on three tracks from his Donda album.

She was later employed as West's personal assistant, earning an estimated $1 million. She stated that she accepted to the requirements of being "available 24-7."

