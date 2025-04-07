Shivaji Satam to Dayanand Shetty: CID Actors' First Salary Revealed

Entertainment
Shivaji Satam of CID fame played the role of ACP Pradyuman in this show. He used to get 30 to 40 thousand for an episode 27 years ago, which later became 1 lakh.
Dayanand Shetty played the character of Daya in CID. 27 years ago, he used to get 20 to 25 thousand rupees, which later became 85 thousand.
Shraddha Musale used to play the role of Doctor Tarika in the show. She used to get a fee of 10 thousand 27 years ago, which later became 50 thousand per episode.
CID's Inspector Abhijit i.e. Aditya Srivastava used to get a fee of 80 to 90 thousand rupees 27 years ago.
Narendra Gupta played the role of Doctor Salunkhe in the show. He used to get a fee of 40 thousand for an episode.
The late star Dinesh Phadnis played the role of Freddy in the show. 27 years ago, he used to get 10 to 15 thousand rupees for an episode, which later became 70 thousand.
