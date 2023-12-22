Christmas 2023: Tara Sutaria shares glimpses of her first 'soiree' at home [PICTURES]

Tara Sutaria shares festive joy on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her elaborate Christmas soirée at home. The actress, known for her role in "Apurva," showcased a lavishly decorated setting with two Christmas trees and a delectable menu

Actress Tara Sutaria recently shared glimpses of her festive Christmas celebrations on her social media handle, giving fans a peek into her first Christmas soirée at home. The actress, who gained acclaim for her recent thriller "Apurva," showcased her versatility in the film and has continued to capture attention with her off-screen celebrations.

Taking to Instagram on December 21, Tara Sutaria revealed details of her holiday festivities. She shared that she went all out with two Christmas trees adorned with ornaments, emphasizing that one tree was not sufficient for the occasion. The carefully planned menu featured mouth-watering dishes, including turkey with horseradish, cranberry, and gravy. Other delectable items included maple fig salad, crispy roast potatoes, honey-glazed ham, a delightful gratin, spinach bake, salmon wreaths, olive and enenthal sticks, rum-soaked mince pies, a chocolate log, and a pecan pie.

Dressed in a stylish black strapless dress, Tara completed her festive look with a green choker necklace. In her Instagram caption, she expressed the joy of hosting her first Christmas soirée, describing the warm and elegant tablescape she designed for the occasion. She wrote, “Have yourself a merry little Christmas... Let your heart be light... From now on, your troubles will be out of sight.”

Tara's recent film, "Apurva," is a captivating thriller centered around the protagonist, Apurva, played by the actress. The storyline delves into the challenges a naive girl faces, showcasing her coping mechanisms, self-defense skills, and her response to a kidnapping. The movie also features notable performances from Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Dunki: Rajkumar Hirani celebrates grand opening with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu; SRK was missing (Video)

Prior to "Apurva," Tara appeared in Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain Returns" and Ahmed Khan's "Heropanti 2." Unfortunately, both films received mixed reviews and did not perform well at the box office. Tara Sutaria has previously featured in movies like "Marjaavan" alongside Sidharth Malhotra and "Tadap" with Ahan Shetty.