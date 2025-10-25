It is known that the court recently ordered that Chiranjeevi's photo, name, and related aspects should not be used by anyone for commercial purposes. Now, the Megastar's legal team has officially announced this matter.

Chiranjeevi, fondly known as the “Megastar” of Telugu cinema, is one of India’s most celebrated and influential actors with a career spanning over four decades. Known for his charismatic screen presence and social work, he has starred in over 150 films and continues to be a star earning love and respect across the Indian film industry.

Chiranjeevi's Name, Photos Should Not Be Used

It is known that the court recently issued orders prohibiting the use of Megastar Chiranjeevi's photos and name in a way that harms his reputation for commercial purposes. Now, Megastar Chiranjeevi's legal team has officially announced this through a press note. Until now, many have commercially used Chiranjeevi's name, photos, voice, and mannerisms. His legal team stated that the court issued the orders to protect the honor of Chiranjeevi, who has risen to a high position in the Telugu film industry and received prestigious national awards like the Padma Vibhushan.

Megastar in the Industry for Over Forty Years

Chiranjeevi, who has provided distinguished services in the film industry for over forty years and received honors like Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, sought court intervention to stop the unauthorized use of his name/image/famous movie titles, their use on platforms like online platforms, and the circulation of morphed images and videos created through artificial intelligence (AI).

Recognizing Chiranjeevi's status as a top hero and a person of high character in the Indian film industry, the court noted that the respondents' violations—such as using his name, images, creating video-memes, and unauthorized sales were damaging his fame and honor. The court particularly observed the risk of immense damage from commercial exploitation and misrepresentation through digital and AI platforms.

Court's Interim Orders

With this, the court issued interim orders prohibiting the commercial use of Chiranjeevi's photos, videos, voice, mannerisms, as well as his titles in the film industry like Megastar, Chiru, and Annayya, in a way that degrades his reputation. The legal team has clarified that strict action will be taken against anyone who uses Chiranjeevi's photos, AI visuals, etc., from now on.

Chiranjeevi extended his heartfelt thanks to Advocate S. Nagesh Reddy and his legal team for their invaluable efforts in securing the interim orders from the court.