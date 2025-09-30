Chiranjeevi, after watching Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film OG alongside his son Ram Charan, showered it with high praise. The megastar lauded the movie’s making, calling it “on par with Hollywood standards,” sparking excitement among fans.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi was all praise for the actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest film 'OG' on Tuesday.

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi described his experience of watching the movie, saying that the film was on par with "Hollywood standards."

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in prominent roles.



The megastar watched the film with his family, which also included his son Ram Charan. The actor called the film a "brilliant gangster film."



"Watched #TheyCallHimOG with my whole family and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. A brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, while keeping the right emotions intact. From beginning to end, the director conceived the film in an extraordinary way, Congratulations to @sujeethsign," wrote Chiranjeevi.



The 'Vishwamabhara' actor also praised Pawan Kalyan's performance in the film, saying that it was full of "swag".



"Felt so proud watching Kalyan Babu on screen. He made the film stand out with his swag and gave the fans the proper feast they've been waiting for. Thaman S poured his heart and soul into the music, Ravi K Chandran delivered excellent visuals, and the editing & artwork were super. Every single member of the team gave their all and delivered the best," concluded Chiranjeevi.



The actor donned a black t-shirt and blue jeans for his visit to the film.



