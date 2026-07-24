Goa's cherished three-day Chikhal Kalo Festival 2026 was inaugurated by CM Pramod Sawant in Marcel. The monsoon mud festival celebrates Goan culture and unity, with the main mud play event scheduled for Sunday, July 26.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, officially inaugurated the three-day Chikhal Kalo Festival 2026 near Shree Devki Krishna Temple, Marcel, marking the beginning of one of Goa's most cherished monsoon celebrations. The festival was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, in the presence of Rohan A. Khaunte, Minister for Tourism; Kedar J Naik, Chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation; Govind Gaude, MLA, Priol Constituency; Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism; Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director, GTDC, along with other dignitaries, officials, devotees and visitors.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Pramod Sawant said, "Chikhal Kalo is a unique tradition that we celebrate every year with immense joy and devotion. The mud play is not merely a ritual but a celebration of unity, where people come together without any barriers and participate with happiness, reflecting the true spirit of our culture and community," as quoted in a press note by Goa Tourism.

Inaugural Day Highlights

During the inaugural ceremony, Mahesh Kale was honoured with a Kaavi portrait created by renowned Goan Kaavi artist Sagar Naik Mule, showcasing Goa's rich and distinctive artistic heritage. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a captivating performance by National Award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale, whose presentation of Abhangwari left the audience spellbound with its soulful devotional melodies.

Earlier in the day, the celebrations commenced with a cooking competition, followed by Anubhooti, a soulful musical presentation by Tanvi Walawalkar & The Heart of Jogan Band, setting the stage for an evening of spirituality, music and cultural celebration.

Promoting Goa's Cultural Heritage

Speaking about Chikhal Kalo, Rohan A Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Goa, said, "Chikhal Kalo is one of Goa's most cherished festivals, celebrating our traditions, faith and strong sense of community. I warmly invite everyone to visit Marcel on Sunday and be part of the iconic mud play, where people of all ages come together in a spirit of joy, devotion and togetherness. It is a truly unique experience that reflects the vibrant cultural heritage of Goa," as quoted in a press note by Goa Tourism.

'Chikhal Kalo' offers visitors an authentic glimpse into the state's rich cultural traditions and vibrant community spirit. Echoing this vision, Kedar Naik, Director, Department of Tourism, said: "Festivals like Chikhal Kalo are among Goa's greatest strengths, reflecting our rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions and unique identity. Goa Tourism remains committed to promoting these authentic experiences that preserve our cultural legacy while encouraging visitors to explore the many facets of Goa beyond its beaches," as quoted in a press note by Goa Tourism.

The celebrations will continue over the weekend, culminating in the much-awaited 'Chikhal Kalo' mud play on Sunday, July 26, where devotees and visitors will come together to celebrate the playful spirit of Lord Krishna through traditional mud games. (ANI)