Actor Aman Verma, in Dehradun for a play, met Uttarakhand Film Development Council's Nodal Officer KS Chauhan. He praised the state's encouraging film policy, subsidies, and spectacular locations, expressing interest in filming a project there soon.

Actor Aman Verma is currently in Dehradun for work commitments. He is all set to perform a play at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Dehradun, on July 26.

Prior to his stage performance, on Friday, he visited the Uttarakhand Film Development Council office where he met the Council's Nodal Officer, KS Chauhan, and learned about the state's film policy.

Aman Verma Admires State's Film Policy

During the interaction, Aman Verma expressed his admiration for Uttarakhand's film policy, describing it as highly encouraging for filmmakers. He said the state offers spectacular shooting locations and added that he would soon explore the possibility of filming a project in Uttarakhand, read a press note.

Uttarakhand's Progressive Film Policy

Chauhan said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Government has introduced a progressive film policy to promote film production in the state. The policy provides comprehensive support to filmmakers, "including subsidies of up to Rs 3 crore for Hindi and regional language films shot in Uttarakhand". Web series and foreign film productions have also been brought under the subsidy framework.

Streamlined Permissions and Support

He further stated that film shooting permissions are now available through an online system, with approvals being granted within seven days under a single-window mechanism. Shooting fees have been waived, while security assistance and special concessions at GMVN and KMVN guest houses are also being provided to production teams.

Boosting Film Production and Employment

Chauhan added that more than 200 films, web series, and television serials are shot in Uttarakhand every year, generating significant employment opportunities for local residents. He emphasized that Uttarakhand's natural beauty, diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and peaceful environment make it an ideal destination for film production.

The state government aims "to establish Uttarakhand as a premier film shooting hub and the preferred destination for filmmakers from India and abroad." (ANI)