'Ohh My Dog' cast, including Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar and director Amit Rai, discuss their film about the human-dog bond. The movie aims to tell the stories of stray and underprivileged animals, stressing compassion and responsible care.

'Ohh My Dog' cast, including Pavan Malhotra, Rajesh Kumar and director Amit Rai, expressed their love for dogs and said that their upcoming film explores the emotional bond between humans and dogs, particularly focusing on the stories of stray and underprivileged animals that often go untold.

Director Amit Rai on the Film's Inspiration

While talking to ANI, director Amit Rai said that his upcoming directorial attempts to explore the unspoken bond between humans and animals, including the loyalty and dedication that dogs show towards people. "Basic human emotions are the story, but this time perception is not about humans. It is about the emotions of humans towards animals and the dedication of animals towards humans. It is an attempt to discover the unspoken line or relationship between them. If you were an underdog, you would have thought about the underdog first. So, the first thought came from those who are deprived, and no one tells their story, so I said, let's tell their story. The rest of the people will tell the story of the other person," said Amit Rai.

Pavan Malhotra Stresses a Balanced Approach

Actor Pavan Malhotra stressed the need for a balanced approach to street dogs, including sterilisation, adoption and responsible treatment, while condemning cruelty towards animals. He also highlighted that love and compassion are central to humanity. Pavan Malhotra, "It is true that most people bring a certain breed, and a new term has also come up, Roadation; it means something which you pick from the road. If someone bites, then that should also be taken care of. So, there should be a balance of everything. In this, you will have to run a little campaign; you will have to make an effort that you sterilise street dogs, and some people adopt them at home. Some people feed dogs and help them by going out of their way. There is joy in loving, and that is humanity."

Rajesh Kumar on Overcoming Prejudice

Actor Rajesh Kumar spoke about overcoming the human tendency to judge creatures based on appearance or preferences, stressing the importance of oneness and recognising the value and potential of every living being, whether a pedigree dog or a stray. While talking to ANI, Rajesh said, "They (Dogs) are pets, and they have been with us from the beginning. The biggest problem we have is that of duality. We have divided everything into good, bad, like and dislike. So, I think it is not about how the other person looks or behaves. It should not determine our emotion towards that particular creature. It is about oneness. Nature has never discriminated, so why should we? So, the day the duality ends, the stray dog will look as beautiful as the Doberman."

Film and Production Details

The movie is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film also stars Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah.

The film is slated to release in theatres on July 31.

The film is produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment. (ANI)