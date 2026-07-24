Ranjini Haridas, who recently joined the NEET protest in Delhi, has now directly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the government's silence and handling of the issue.

Ranjini Haridas was among those from Kerala who travelled to Delhi to support the protest against the NEET exam mess, which was led by the 'Cockroach Janata Party'. After returning to Kerala, she shared her experiences and opinions on the matter. Now, she has taken her questions directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, posting a comment on his video about the protests.

"Where were you all these days?" Ranjini asked the Prime Minister. She added that all this could have been avoided if the government had simply agreed to a discussion instead of using force.

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In her full comment, she wrote, "With all due respect, sir, where have you been all this time? Those kids were protesting peacefully, but they were brutally thrashed. The Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force, and even some men without uniforms or ID cards attacked them as if they were terrorists. These students are the future of our country. All they are asking for is accountability. If your government had just talked to them instead of using force to shut them up, all of this could have been avoided."

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"You are the leader of this nation. The issues faced by India's youth are extremely serious. We expect you to step up for them. Education is the foundation of our future. When its credibility is questioned again and again, what's needed is a complete overhaul, starting with removing the person in charge. Justice shouldn't be delayed. Their demands must be met. You need to show them that you've heard their voice and that you stand with them," she continued.

Her comment has already received over 5,000 likes.