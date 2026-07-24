Anupam Kher received the Indian International Cinema Icon Award at NIFFA and expressed gratitude via video. Kher is also the voice of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', starring Sunny Deol, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher has been honoured with Indian International Cinema Icon Award at the latest edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA).

Although he couldn't attend the festival, he shared a special video expressing his gratitude for the honour. "Hello and Namaste Australia. You know I so wanted to be in Australia, a country I love so much. But as we say in our industry, the show must go on, even when actor is stuck on another set. Thank you the National Indian Film Festival of Australia 2026 for naming me Indian International Cinema Icon. I've acted in over 500 films but awards like this which come from far from home where you have kept Indian cinema alive in your hearts means a lot. And what NIFA has built is remarkable." He added, "The world's biggest national celebration of Indian cinema outside India. Not one city, not one screen, an entire country celebrating our Indian stories, including the famous Australian Outback. To NIFA, well done carrying our cinema across the oceans and for reminding the world that Indian stories belong everywhere. I accept this award with a full heart and hope to see you all in Australia soon with one of my films. Until then, anything is possible. Thank you, Jai Hind and thank you Australia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Indian Film Festival of Australia (@niffaustralia)

Anupam Kher Lends Voice for 'Ramayana'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher is a crucial part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. Kher has lent his voice to the character Jatayu in the film, as per an Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

"Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been confirmed as the voice of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The announcement puts an end to months of speculation that Amitabh Bachchan would voice the legendary bird who fights Ravana while trying to rescue Sita. Jatayu's battle with Ravana is expected to be one of the film's most emotionally powerful sequences. Director Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly highlighted the scene as a major cinematic moment, with Anupam Kher's voice set to bring the revered character to life on screen," read the post.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman in the film. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)