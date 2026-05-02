Sree Advaita, a 24-year-old doctor from Chennai, has secured the second runner-up title at the 61st Femina Miss India pageant held in Mumbai. The multi-talented achiever, who is also a dancer and model, received a warm welcome upon her return.

Sree Advaita, a 24-year-old doctor by profession, has made her city proud after she secured the second runner-up title at the 61st Femina Miss India pageant recently held in Mumbai. The young achiever from Chennai returned home to a warm welcome at the airport, where supporters and well-wishers gathered to celebrate her success. Advaita has been actively involved in dance, modelling, and medicine. Her journey at the pageant has drawn attention for the way she carried herself with confidence and grace throughout the competition.

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'Happy to Have Secured Second Position'

Speaking about her achievement, the young doctor shared her happiness about finishing in the top three. Calling herself a "dancer, model, and a doctor," she said she felt proud of her performance on such a big stage. "I am a dancer, model, and a doctor. I am happy to have secured the second position in the competition held in Mumbai," she told reporters stationed outside Chennai airport.

Inspiration and Aspiration

She also spoke about her inspiration, saying she has always looked up to former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sree Advaita said she dreams of achieving success across different fields, just like her role model. At the same time, she shared a small note of disappointment about missing out on the top title. She said that finishing as runner-up means she will not be able to take part in the Miss World pageant, something she had hoped for. (ANI)