Chandu Champion actor Bhuvan Arora and his wife Vaneja Gupta have become parents to a baby boy. Arora announced the arrival of their first child, born on June 9, in an emotional Instagram post detailing his experience in the labour room.

Actor Bhuvan Arora, known for his work in 'Chandu Champion' and 'Dupahiya', has become a father to a baby boy, welcoming his first child with wife Vaneja Gupta.

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In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bhuvan announced the arrival of his son, penning down his emotions as the couple embarks on a new journey together. Bhuvan Arora and Vaneja Gupta welcomed their son on June 9, as per the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Arora (@bhuvanarora27)

Actor Pens Emotional Note

"It all started to make sense, years and years passing by but it never hit this hard. I had heard others saying, and saying it with a lot of conviction. That moment, that second.. will change everything. I used to smile, thinking people just say it to make themselves feel special, but that morning, that scary and special morning, when I wearing an ill fitted hospital shirt and trousers, Holding my wife's hand, was sitting in the labour room watching tears drip out of her eyes, witnessing what i today know, was no Less than magic, bearing unimaginable pain with a smile on her face and joy in her eyes," Bhuvan wrote in the post.

The actor continued about his concerns about his wife, describing women as "smarter and stronger." "Maybe because women are smarter and stronger than men, they truly are, she foresaw what i never could. Maybe that is how nature has designed us. She knew what was about to happen. As my gaze shifted from her face i realised that the doctors had multiplied, hurdling around us... and then came the moment, the moment i had only heard of, the moment i had anticipated a million times in my head over the last few months, and it hit me too, and it hit me like nothing has before, i heard it, the first cry of my child followed by a loud chorus of congratulations.. but it was all blurry.. all i could think of was, is Vaneja fine??" he added.

In his post, Bhuvan also added a glimpse of their son, capturing the little one's feet, followed by another adorable picture of themselves looking upon their new-born baby. The post followed a series of congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Bhuvan Arora has worked in Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion', alongside roles in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi', and shows like 'Dupahiya' and 'Janaawar - The Beast Within'. (ANI)