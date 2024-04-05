Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chamkila-Amarjot pictures: Parineeti Chopra shares reel and real life pics of these legendary Punjabi singers

    Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video with photos of Amar Singh Chamkila, Amarjot, herself, and Diljit, who play the two famous vocalists. Fans also highlighted the performers' remarkable similarity to great Punjabi vocalists.

    Chamkila Amarjot pictures: Parineeti Chopra shares reel and real life pics of these legendary Punjabi singers RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra released a reel of photos of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot, the characters she and actor Diljit Dosanjh would play in their next film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The eerie likeness between the reel and the real characters is striking. She posted these photographs as a reel on her social media account.

    She shared the reel and captioned it with, "Diljit and I had the privilege of playing the role of two legends who changed the music landscape in India, recreating their famous images in the film and seeing them again today gives me goosebumps. Cannot wait to share the world of Chamkila with everyone #Chamkila. Wouldn’t have been the same without my jodidaar @diljitdosanjh! (sic)."

    Also Read: Aadujeevitham: Qatar grants permission to screen Prithviraj starrer after re-censoring

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between the characters and the real-life Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Singh. One person wrote, "Goodness! That resemblance! (sic)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra


    Also Read: Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections? Here's what he said

    Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila' stars Diljit Dosanjh in the title character. It is based on the story of the record-selling musician and renowned live-stage performer from Punjab, who rose to prominence in the 1980s despite poor origins. The film, produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, will be released on Netflix on April 12.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 1:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday RBA

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday

    Family Star REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's film worth watching? Read this RBA

    'Family Star' REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's film worth watching? Read this

    Prithviraj-starrer 'Aadujeevitham' surpasses 'Manjummel Boys' record in 7 days rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham surpasses record of Manjummal Boys in UK; Check details

    Angelina Jolie files new motion, claims ex-husband Brad Pitt 'physically abused' her much before the 2016 plane incident RKK

    Angelina Jolie files new motion, claims Brad Pitt 'physically abused' her much before the 2016 plane incident

    Inside Rashmika Mandanna's UAE birthday celebration, has Vijay Deverakonda accompanied her? RKK

    Inside Rashmika Mandanna's UAE birthday celebration, has Vijay Deverakonda accompanied her?

    Recent Stories

    Caught on camera: Mysterious Boeing plane flying at low altitude leaves Bengaluru residents zapped (WATCH) vkp

    Caught on camera: Mysterious Boeing plane flying at low altitude leaves Bengaluru residents zapped (WATCH)

    Kylian Mbappe transfer announcement delayed amid PSG, Real Madrid UCL campaigns; presentation date hinted snt

    Kylian Mbappe transfer announcement delayed amid PSG, Real Madrid UCL campaigns; presentation date hinted

    Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional' AJR

    Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional'

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused rkn

    Shan murder case: Court rejects prosecution demand to cancel bail of accused

    Virat Kohli is our favourite cricketer Kids in Papua New Guinea declare in heartwarming viral video (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is our favourite cricketer': Kids in Papua New Guinea declare in heartwarming viral video (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon