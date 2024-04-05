Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections?

Reveals his interest in politics

Munawar Faruqui's fanbase

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has a huge fan base and is quite a popular name in the television and OTT industry.

Munawar Faruqui to join politics?

During an event, he was asked if he ever planned to join politics.

Munawar Faruqui's response

Munawar was very clear in his answer and said "No, I am not interested".

Munawar Faruqui's recent arrest

This comes just days after Munawar Faruqui and 14 others were apprehended during a raid in a hookah parlor in Mumbai. 

All people held, including Munawar, were reportedly charged under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

IPC sections 283 (risk or obstruction in a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). However, they were released after a few hours.

