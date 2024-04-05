Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aadujeevitham: Qatar grants permission to screen Prithviraj starrer after re-censoring

    The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film is directed by Blessy.

    Aadujeevitham: Qatar grants permission to screen Prithviraj starrer after re-censoring rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj hit theatres on March 28. The movie is getting a good response from the audience. Meanwhile, the movie is gaining approval for screening only in the UAE among Gulf countries. 

    Currently, Qatar has permitted to screen Aadujeevitham after re-censoring. It has also been permitted to screen in Bahrain. Meanwhile, the permission was denied in Saudi Arabia and Oman in the first censoring.

    Meanwhile, the movie collected Rs 4.57 million in seven days after its release. The movie has earned Rs 80 crore globally and it is estimated that it has earned more than Rs 30 crore in Kerala alone.

    At the same time, Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham has sold the highest number of tickets in India on the Book My Show app last day, totaling 1.06 lakh tickets.

    This surpassed even Hollywood releases like Godzilla, which managed to sell 58,000 tickets in the same period. The Telugu film Tiilu Square and Hindi film Crew secured the third and fourth positions.

    The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film is directed by Blessy.

    The narrative delves into the life of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who becomes ensnared in slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 9:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Show to have wild card contestants this weekend? Details here rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Show to have wild card contestants this weekend? Details here

    VIDEO Tamil actor Thala Ajith's car topples in Azerbaijan, injured during shooting (WATCH) RBA

    VIDEO: Tamil actor Thala Ajith's car topples in Azerbaijan, injured during shooting (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Rishabh Pant after KKR's win over DC breaks the Internet (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Rishabh Pant after KKR's win over DC breaks the Internet (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Is Juhi Chawla avoiding watching Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches with Shah Rukh Khan? Read THIS RBA

    SHOCKING! Is Juhi Chawla avoiding watching Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) matches with Shah Rukh Khan? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels vkp

    Cholera outbreak sparks alarm in Bengaluru; BBMP urges hot water provision in restaurants, hotels

    Doordarshan to broadcast 'The Kerala Story' today; Kerala CM demands to withdraw screening ANR

    Doordarshan to broadcast 'The Kerala Story' today; Kerala CM demands to withdraw screening

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days vkp

    Karnataka: Kalaburagi faces heatwave, records 44.2 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days

    Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections? Reveals his interest in politics RKK

    Munawar Faruqui to contest Lok Sabha elections? Here's what he said

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral RKK

    WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Ramayana' begins shooting, film's Ayodhya set goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon