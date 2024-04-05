Aadujeevitham: Qatar grants permission to screen Prithviraj starrer after re-censoring

The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film is directed by Blessy.

The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj hit theatres on March 28. The movie is getting a good response from the audience. Meanwhile, the movie is gaining approval for screening only in the UAE among Gulf countries.

Currently, Qatar has permitted to screen Aadujeevitham after re-censoring. It has also been permitted to screen in Bahrain. Meanwhile, the permission was denied in Saudi Arabia and Oman in the first censoring.

Meanwhile, the movie collected Rs 4.57 million in seven days after its release. The movie has earned Rs 80 crore globally and it is estimated that it has earned more than Rs 30 crore in Kerala alone.

At the same time, Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham has sold the highest number of tickets in India on the Book My Show app last day, totaling 1.06 lakh tickets.

This surpassed even Hollywood releases like Godzilla, which managed to sell 58,000 tickets in the same period. The Telugu film Tiilu Square and Hindi film Crew secured the third and fourth positions.

The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film is directed by Blessy.

The narrative delves into the life of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who becomes ensnared in slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.