Catherine Zeta-Jones says she has no regrets leaving Hollywood for the East Coast. Living near New York with Michael Douglas, she feels her career hasn't been negatively impacted and enjoys a different social circle outside the industry.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she has no regrets about stepping away from Hollywood and building her life on the East Coast, stating that the move has not negatively impacted her acting career, according to E! News. Catherine shared rare insight into her life in New York with husband Michael Douglas and reflected on whether leaving Los Angeles affected her professional journey. "It's interesting whether it's been detrimental to my career," the actress said. "I never quite know because I've never been in L.A. schmoozing."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Life Away from Hollywood

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 81, who have been married for nearly 26 years, currently live about 40 minutes outside New York City after selling their Westchester County home in June 2024. The couple share two children, son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22.

While they are no longer based directly in the city, Zeta-Jones said their social circle remains active but differs from the traditional Hollywood crowd, according to E! News. "I spend more time with New York business people, Wall Street people, art people," she explained, adding that her interactions and social environment would be very different if she were living in Los Angeles, according to E! News.

Global Homes and Future Plans

The couple have owned properties in several locations around the world, including Bermuda, Wales, California and Majorca. Following the sale of their Westchester home, Zeta-Jones previously said they planned to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe as their children have now left home, as per the outlet.

Zeta-Jones joins a growing list of actors who have chosen to step away from Hollywood while continuing to pursue their careers. (ANI)