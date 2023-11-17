Cassandra Ventura sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape

Singer Cassandra Ventura dated Sean "Diddy" Combs and was in a 10-year professional and emotional relationship in which he dominated her through intimidation and by supplying her with drugs and alcohol.

American singer, songwriter, and actress Cassandra Ventura filed a federal lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs on Thursday, alleging the rapper and hip-hop mogul she formerly dated and whose music company she signed with of repeated physical abuse, sexual slavery, and rape. Ventura, who sings under the stage name Cassie, accused Combs of forcing her to engage in sex activities with a succession of male prostitutes he hired while watching and filming the interactions for his pleasure.

Accusations

Combs is also accused of regularly hitting Ventura throughout a 10-year professional and emotional relationship in which he dominated her through intimidation and by supplying her with drugs and alcohol, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The 37-year-old singer claims Combs raped her toward the conclusion of their relationship in 2018 when she mentioned leaving him.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, portrayed Combs, also known as P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, and Diddy, as an unpredictable, domineering guy with aggressive tendencies against Ventura and others.

Combs' lawyer's statement

According to Combs' lawyer, "Vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations resorted to filing a lawsuit "riddled with baseless and outrageous lies after failing to intimidate Combs into paying her $30 million by threatening to write a scathing book about their relationship."

About Sean "Diddy" Combs

The 54-year-old is the founder of the seminal company Bad Boy Records and is one of hip-hop's most prominent producers and executives, as well as a massively successful musician in his own right and the impresario of his own Sean John apparel line.

In 2017, Forbes magazine named him the world's highest-paid musician, earning an estimated $130 million per year.