    The Railway Man screening: Arjun Kapoor to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs attend the web series' special show

    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 8:05 AM IST

    Netflix's 'The Railway Man' is based on historical events that revisit the horrors of the Bhopal gas disaster.

    article_image1

    The four-episode series, starring R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu, is about real-life heroes who put their all toward limiting the country's worst industrial disasters. 

    article_image2

    Diana Penty

    Diana Penty looked smart as she arrived at 'The Railway Man' screening. She was seen in grey plazo pants, black tube top and wore a grey crop jacket above it. 

    article_image3

    Arjun Kapoor

    For the screening, Arjun Kapoor wore black pants and coat. He opted for a brown shirt and shoes of the same colour. 

    article_image4

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana looked stylish in a black shirt, high waist denim jeans, and black shoes. He accessorized his look with a pair of watch. 

    article_image5

    Kay Kay Menon

    Kay Kay Menon looked dapper in a grey suit and wore a white shirt below it. He also went for white shoes to complete the look. 

    article_image6

    Babil Khan

    Babil Khan turned heads with his looks. For his film's screening he wore a white shirt and black pants and leather jacket. He paired his look with a brown belth and black shoes. 

    article_image7

    'The Railway Man' cast

    At the screening, 'The Railway Man' cast came together and posed to the cameras. Actor  R Madhavan and Juhi Chawla who will be playing important roles skipped the screening. 

