Nitanshi Goel dazzled at Cannes 2025, turning the red carpet into a stunning homage to Indian cinema’s golden era with her culturally rich and dramatic ensembles.

Laapataa Ladies' new superstar, Nitanshi Goel, swamped the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2025, setting everyone agog with her dramatic and culturally correct red carpet ensemble. Her style was as much a fashion spectacle as it was an ode to the legendary heroines who championed Indian cinema.

Nitanshi Goel’s Red carpet look

Nitanshi Goel's first experience of Cannes was a visit to the India Pavilion, where she was the center of attraction in a stunning ivory saree. The most striking part of her outfit was her immaculately coiffed hair, which was complemented by pins featuring images of Bollywood golden age film heroines like Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, Sridevi, Nutan, Hema Malini, and Vyjayanthimala. The unique accessory testified to her love for Bollywood's golden age of cinema.

The Craftsmanship Of Her Look

Nitanshi's saree, designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma, was bow embroidery, 3D floral which fell, and paisley. The blouse was painstakingly hand-stitched with pearls and bead embellishment and one was reminded of vintage Indian heirloom work. Shrey and Urja dressed her and Nitanshi Goel left too much accessories behind and let the handmade speak for itself.

A Bold Red Carpet Statement

During the late evening, Nitanshi Goel walked the Cannes red carpet in a lavish black ensemble adorned with gold embroidery, oozing class and extravagances. The black ensemble, designed for the second time by Jade by Monica and Karishma, consisted of Kasab embroidery and detailed macrame elements that blended heritage and modern sensibilities.

Being India's Representative on the Global Stage

In her Cannes premiere, speaking, Nitanshi Goel was overjoyed, having said, "I have butterflies in my stomach. This is a dream come true. It's very special to represent India on the international platform". Her journey to Cannes not only vindicated her work but also vindicated rich Indian cinema heritage.

Nitanshi Goel's Cannes 2025 appearance was not only a fashion statement—it was a tribute to India and Bollywood. In paying homage to Bollywood divas by dressing in a manner that did so, she took a bit of Indian movie history to the global arena and made her presence felt at one of the most prestigious film festivals on the globe.