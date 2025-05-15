Cannes 2025 Day 2: Tom Cruise to Halle Berry; celebs who walked the red carpet
Cannes 2025 Day 2: The film festival is underway at Cannes; Tom Cruise to Halle Berry; Celebs made their glam walk on the red carpet. Let's check out their looks here
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Cannes 2025, Day 2
Let's Check out the looks of celebs on Day 2 of Cannes.
Eloise Le Baud
Eloise Le Baud looked glam in a red ruffle gown
Sabine Crossen
Lord of the Rings actress looked glam at the red carpet in a blue dress.
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise embodied classic Hollywood charm at the event, donning a flawlessly tailored tuxedo. His timeless black-and-white outfit included a crisp white shirt, a sleek black blazer, sharply cut trousers, and a refined bow tie. He completed the polished look with his trademark black sunglasses, adding a signature touch of effortless cool.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry looked glam in black, pink dress. At Wednesday's premiere of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the Oscar-winning actress made a striking impression in a dramatic corseted ensemble by Celia Kritharioti. The standout look included an oversized bubble skirt in a pink gingham pattern, paired with an elegant, flowing black train.