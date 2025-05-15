Indian digital creator and actress Kusha Kapila has hit back strongly at a viral meme branding her as a random celebrity at the Cannes Film Festival, setting the record straight about her legitimacy in 2023 and criticizing the condescending tone around influencers at the elite event.

Kusha Kapila shuts down ‘Random Celebrity’ tag

One journalist recently posted a meme with Kusha Kapila, Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps), and Urvashi Rautela questioning why they were at Cannes. The meme showed a clip from The Studio, an American satirical series, where the characters make fun of red carpet attendees, stating, “Who are these people? I don't recognize any of them. They are influencers. Most of them don't even go inside. They just make their red carpet TikToks and leave.”

Kusha reacted swiftly, responding in the comments to clear the air. She noted that the meme had borrowed a 2023 photo of her, even though it was targeting Cannes 2025. She posted, "I've already been called out, I reflected, course-corrected, and apologized. I've never shown up where I don't belong."

She also responded to the myth that influencers don't get invited to screenings, remarking, "For perspective, I went to The Idol screening, saw two episodes, and even put up an honest review. It was bad. But I didn't go just for the red carpet."

Influencers at Cannes: A Longstanding Tradition

Kusha also pointed out that celebrity sightings at Cannes have been subsidised by companies over the years, stating, "Historically, companies have sponsored actors to walk the red carpet. It isn't a new 'trend' began by influencers."

While she acknowledged that criticism of her acting career was fair, she took issue with being labeled random, stating, “Calling me out for not yet making a mark as an actor is valid—I’ll keep working on that. But please don’t call me random. That’s my identity you’re reducing to a joke. I’m a creator. Call me that.”

The Journalist’s Apology

After Kusha's sharp comeback, the journalist tweeted an apology as follows, "My apologies if I offended any feelings for you or content creators. I do know you showed up at the 2023 edition of Cannes for The Idol (yep, we all loved it). The meme was a general Cannes satire—not directed at content creators specifically. And if phrasing you 'random' came across as flippant, I really apologize. Will be more careful."

Kusha Kapila's Journey in Entertainment

Kusha Kapila, who has gained popularity through her viral comedy skits and fashion commentary, has made a successful transition to acting with Life Hill Gayi, Minus One: New Chapter, Dehati Ladke, and Thank You For Coming. She has also featured in movies like Sukhee, Plan A Plan B, and Netflix's Ghost Stories.