"Firsts are always special" -- That's what Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor literally meant with her Cannes debut.

On Tuesday night, Janhvi walked the iconic red carpet of the prestigious film festival with the team of her film, Homebound. She left no stone unturned to steal attention with her outfit.

Dressed in ace designer Tarun Tahiliani's custom outfit, Janhvi looked like a vision in pink. She wore a long pleated skirt and corset crafted in tissue, specially woven in Benaras. Rhea Kapoor styled the ensemble. She elevated the attire with an integrated duppata-like drape that was attached to her sleek bun.

<br>The surface of the outfit was "brought to life with a hand-crushed technique that lent depth and texture, while a signature TT drape added a touch of sculptural fluidity."</p><p>Janhvi exuded princess vibes. Many fans even said that her look reminded them of her mother and late actress Sridevi.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>"It's giving Sridevi," a fan wrote under the comment section of the pictures posted by Diet Sabya.</p><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ4pKznt2vE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><div>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div> </div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ4pKznt2vE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)</a></p></div></blockquote><p><script src="https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"> <br>"Reminded me of Sridevi," another one wrote.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>"Really beautiful and elegant dress. And very beautifully worn as well," a netizen wrote while hailing Janhvi's Cannes look.</p><p>Janhvi accessorised her look with layered pearl necklaces and matching diamond studs. For the glam, she opted for dewy pink blush and a winged eyeliner.</p><p>With this customised outfit, Tarun Tahiliani perfectly blended modernity and tradition as it resembles a modern lehenga.</p><p>Several clips and pictures from the red carpet appearance of team 'Homebound' featuring director Neeraj Ghaywan, actors Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and producer Karan Johar surfaced online.</p><p>In one of the clips, we can see Ishaan and Neeraj holding Janhvi's hand as she descended the stairs.</p><p>Before hitting the red carpet, Janhvi was spotted greeting her fans in Cannes. For the day outing, Janhvi kept it casual yet stylish as she stepped out in the French city in a matching top and skirt by the Italian brand Miu Miu.</p><p>Take a look at her look:</p><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ4Qpzhvfcm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"><div><div><div> </div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div> </div><div> </div><div><div>View this post on Instagram</div></div><div> </div><div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div><div> </div></div></div><div><div> </div><div> </div></div><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ4Qpzhvfcm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)</a></p></div></blockquote><p><script src="https://www.instagram.com/embed.js"> <br>Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and sister, Khushi Kapoor, are also in Cannes to cheer for her at her Cannes debut. (ANI)</p>