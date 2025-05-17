Emma Stone’s unexpected bee encounter on the Cannes 2025 red carpet turned into an internet sensation, with her reaction sparking a wave of hilarious memes.

Emma Stone experienced a surprise run-in during the Cannes Film Festival 2025 when a bee suddenly crashed her red carpet photo op. As she took selfies with co-stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, and Luke Grimes, the actress was busy shooing away the determined insect.

Emma Stone's encounter with Bee on red carpet

At first, Emma stone attempted to chase the bee away with her hand, but when that failed, Austin Butler joined in, trying to blow the bee off, also unsuccessfully. At the sight of her struggling, Pedro Pascal was also a part of the attempt, using his hand to shoo the insect away. Emma, triedto remain calm, soon ducked behind Pedro, holding on to his shoulders as the bee flew away.

Social Media Responds: Memes Galore!

The moment the video went viral on the web, the fans simply couldn't have enough of Emma's over-the-top yet stoically relatable reaction. Social networking sites went haywire with amusing remarks and memes.

"Emma Stone vs The Bee… a short film."

"New meme unlocked!"

"That's the most Emma Stone thing ever."

The web had a field day, making the moment go viral.

Eddington's Premiere and Standing Ovation

Even with the sudden bee attack, Emma Stone was still a star at the premiere of her new film, Eddington. The film, a Western set in the age of COVID-19, was given a five-minute standing ovation, so much so that Joaquin Phoenix was even reduced to tears by the sheer reception.

Emma Stone's Cannes 2025 red carpet moment demonstrated that even the most ostentatious gatherings can have their dose of surprises. Although the bee might have captured the attention for a brief second, Emma's reaction and the response of the internet guaranteed that the moment would be remembered for years to come.