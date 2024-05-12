Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cannes 2024: Radhika Apte's feminist revenge film 'Sister Midnight' to premiere at 'Directors' Fortnight'

    Radhika Apte stars in the film 'Sister Midnight,' which has been selected for Directors' Fortnight Cannes. Karan Kandhari directed the film. 

    Cannes 2024 Radhika Apte's film Sister Midnight to premiere at Directors' fortnight RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 12, 2024, 9:34 AM IST

    The first trailer for Radhika Apte's movie 'Sister Midnight' is now out. The film, directed by Karan Kandhari, will premiere at Directors' Fortnight Cannes. It's the only Indian film chosen for the Cannes sidebar. 

    The film is described as a 'female vengeance picture' with a 'twisted love narrative' set in Mumbai. Radhika shared the first promotional video from the film and labelled it, "Sneaky peak at Sister Midnight premiering at Director’s Fortnight Cannes on May 19th! #sistermidnight #quinzaine2024 (sic)."

    Apte's coworkers and well-wishers immediately complimented her when she released the promo. Anurag Kashyap reacted with heart emojis, while Zoya Akhtar added, "Congratulations." 

    “Mumbai-set twisted love story - A fantastical punk comedy, a feminist revenge film, and a revamped vampire movie rolled into one. An original, funny and macabre tale centred on a rebellious, misanthropic character. We follow the trials and tribulations of Uma — a young, newly married woman — who discovers the realities of married life in a Bombay slum, and whose thirst for vengeance will not be abated,” reads the official synopsis of the film by British Council.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

    Aside from Apte, the film also has Ashok Pathak in a key role. Wellington Films, Radhika, Suitable Pictures, Alan McAlex, Film4, and the British Film Institute all contributed to its financing.  

    Last Updated May 12, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
