Cannes 2023: Union Minister L Murugan inaugurates India Pavilion wearing traditional Veshti (Photos)

The India Pavilion at Cannes 2023 was officially opened on Wednesday, May 17, by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, Sara Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vijay Varma, and Khushbu Sundar, were there besides the minister.

At the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, where he is leading the Indian delegation, Minister L. Murugan wore a traditional Veshti as a tribute to Indian culture. Sara, wearing a chic white corduroy suit, was a sight to behold. However, Guneet Monga and Vijay Varma wore identical white outfits to the opening of the India pavilion.

At International Village Riviera, Murugan opened the India pavilion by presenting India's creative economy. The National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad conceived and created the India Pavilion for the Cannes Festival to showcase India's creative economy. This year's pavilion will feature appearances by a wide range of famous delegates. Pictures and footage from the ceremony may be found on the official NDFC India Twitter account.

Indian Celebs in Cannes 2023:

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut this year at Cannes, praised the influence of Indian film and the country's storied heritage. “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcend language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue not to forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world."

“Being Indian and proud of our Indianness but also being global citizens, not being afraid of doing more and having a louder voice and more self-presence in cinema and general, worldwide! Thank you for having me and I hope that we continue to do more and make our nation more and more proud and international,” she adds.

Khushbu Sundar, on the other hand, shared her opinions on how films like RRR have made Indian cinema more international and helped the country win an Oscar. We've seen AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty, and Naatu Naatu win the Oscar; they're the stuff of dreams. We have the resources, self-assurance, and bravery to make our wildest fantasies a reality, so naturally, we dream enormous.



