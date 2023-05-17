Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Meet Varun Tej's would-be wife; know their wedding details

While social media is filled with news of their love story and marriage, let us take a detailed look at Varun Tej's would-be wife, Lavanya Tripathi and more details about her - Anushri Bokade

For South Indian actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, love is in the air. The rumours of their alleged romance have been circulating for some time, but the wait is finally over.

According to sources, the couple is prepared to advance their romance by getting married by the end of 2023 after an engagement ceremony in June. Fans and the media anxiously await formal confirmation of this much-anticipated union, which is predicted to be a grand event.

Who is Lavanya Tripathi?

Lavanya Tripathi is a South industry actress who commenced her career with Andala Rakshasi (2012), and since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. She is known for her brilliant performances in films like Doosukeltha, Bramman, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Srirastu Subhamastu, Vunnadhi Okkate Zindagi, Arjun Suravaram and A1 Express. She debuted on OTT with the acclaimed Telugu series Puli Meka (2023).

According to reports by a leading Indian entertainment portal, the couple was previously seen together at parties and family gatherings, but they have always maintained that they are "just friends." The couple is finally ready to take a big step and make their love public after keeping their fans and the media wondering for a while.

Some of Tollywood's top names are anticipated to join Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's star-studded engagement and wedding celebrations. Given their close relationship with Varun Tej, A-listers in the industry like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are reportedly anticipated to attend. Lavanya Tripathi and Niharika Konidela, Varun's sister, have an intimate relationship.

The alleged couple has been associated professionally and romantically because they have been together in films like Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister. The couple has received admiration for their on-screen chemistry, and audiences have fallen in love with their performances.

Lavanya Tripathi once brushed aside the rumours surrounding her wedding in an interview with India Today. "Why is everyone talking about my wedding?" she questioned. She believed that marriage is a natural process that takes place over time, and she felt fortunate that her "parents never forced me to get married."

Lavanya, who has worked in the Telugu film industry for ten years, recognised that some people would assume she ought to get married, but she finds it amusing. Unquestionably, the loyal fan base for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi is excited, and everyone is impatiently awaiting official confirmation. Their wedding date is not out yet.

