    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reaches French Riviera; shares video on her Instagram

    'From Cannes, with Love', said Deepika Padukone's new Instagram reel as she reached French Riviera for the film festival.

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reached French Riviera; shared video on her Instagram RBA
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 16, 2022, 9:19 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone is poised to return to the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most talked-about events in the world. This year, the actress is a jury member at the film festival, with other notable figures from the entertainment sector from across the world.

    The event will take place from May 17 to May 28 and will last 11 days. She'll also be on the red carpet for the whole 10-day event. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress has landed in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival, ahead of the event.

    Along with actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, the actress sits on the jury. The jury will be presided by French actor Vincent Lindon, who Swedish actress Noomi Rapace will join, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, French filmmaker-actor Ladj Ly, filmmaker Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director-screenwriter Joachim Trier.

    Also Read: Why did Megan Fox cut a hole in the 'crutch' of her jumpsuit? Read her SHOCKING reason

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

    This year, the Marche' Du Film in Cannes is honouring India as its Official Country Of Honour, so anticipate plenty of desi glitz and beauty on the red carpet. 

    Many Indians, besides from Deepika, are anticipated to add glitz to the festivities. Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly expected to attend.

    Deepika just become the brand ambassador for the French luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. Along with Emma Stone and Zhou Dongy, the firm debuted the part of a 36-year-old Bollywood actress in their new handbag Dauphine bag campaign. In San Diego, California, she made her debut during the brand's 2023 Cruise Show.

    Deepika was most recently seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhariya Karwa. She will then reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Yash Raj Films' action flick Pathaan, in which John Abraham also stars. 

    Aside from that, she has Amitabh Bachchan's The Intern, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, and Project K, in which Prabhas plays a crucial role.

    Last Updated May 16, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
