Why did Megan Fox cut a hole in the 'crutch' of her jumpsuit? Read her SHOCKING reason

Megan Fox claims she 'made a hole in the crutch' of her jumpsuit to get intimate with her beau Machine Gun Kelly, following a Billboard Music Awards.

The Transformers star, Megan Fox, 36, questioned whether the blue jumpsuit she was wearing was 'expensive because' she and the rapper, beau Machine Gun Kelly, 32, 'carved a hole in the crotch'. Yes, you read it right, she wanted to know so 'they could have sex, according to a humorous text message conversation she published on Instagram.



The stylist, Maeve Reilly is behind the wardrobe of some of Hollywood's most prominent A-listers, from Ciara to Hailey Bieber, jokingly replied: 'I hate you [three laugh face emojis],' before assuring the mother-of-three she will 'fix it.'



Fox's slideshow also showed her taking selfies and her partner affectionately wrapped his arms around her as they posed for a series of images together.



'An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower,' Megan Fox captioned the images.



Let us know about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's wedding plans. The artist has teased his major wedding preparations with Megan Fox. Kelly hinted at his plans on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Machine Gun Kelly remarked at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, "It's going to be entirely out of the box." "I don't want to disclose too much," Kelly replied when asked about the wedding preparations he has in mind for Megan Fox. "It's going to be strange." ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022: 12 best and worst dressed celebs of the glided glamour event