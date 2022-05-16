Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets naughty 'n' sexy; check out her latest pictures

    First Published May 16, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    In this sequence co-ord set, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez provides substantial fashion inspiration.
     

    Jacqueline Fernandez never misses an opportunity to show her love for her followers by dressing up in fashionable and attractive outfits for her photoshoot. The actress is undoubtedly a diva who is driving the age insane with her impeccable dress sense.
     

    The actress recently turned to social media to showcase some stunning images in which she is dressed in a colourful sequence co-ord set dress and slays the session with her killer expressions. The caption was written by her -"escape the ordinary"
     

    Jacqueline's photography attire is made up entirely of sequins in ombre blush pink, cream, and orange tones. A halter neckline, thin crossed straps, plunging back, contrast cream piping on the borders, and a triangle-shaped hem baring the star's waist from the sides complete the sleeveless top.
     

    While the actress recently celebrated the first anniversary of her non-profit organisation, the Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, she was also featured in a song video with Badshah called "Check My Fizz."
     

    While the actress recently celebrated the first anniversary of her non-profit organisation, the Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, she was also featured in a song video with Badshah called "Check My Fizz."

    Aside from 'Cirkus,' the actress is looking forward to the release of 'Ram Setu,' in which she will star with Akshay Kumar and Nushratt Bharuccha, and 'Vikrant Rona,' as well as 'Kick 2'. Also Read: Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu so HAPPY? Her secret is out

