Call Me Bae promotions: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's hug steal show; Ananya Panday's reaction goes VIRAL

The Call Me Bae premiere saw not just the spotlight on Ananya Panday, but a buzzworthy reunion between Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Their warm hug grabbed attention, while Ananya's reaction quickly went viral

At the premiere of Ananya Panday’s latest show Call Me Bae, it wasn’t just the show that made headlines. The reunion of ex-flames Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan stole the spotlight, especially after the two shared a warm hug in front of the paparazzi. However, it was Ananya Panday's reaction to the interaction that truly captured the attention of social media users, sparking a flurry of online comments.

In the widely shared images and videos, Kartik, dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, is seen greeting Sara with a long hug. Sara, who looked elegant in a black corset and matching pants, returned the warm gesture while fully aware of the cameras surrounding them. Though the embrace seemed friendly, many began to speculate about the past chemistry they once shared.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts engagement ring in NEW photos; husband-to-be Naga Chaitanya reacts [PICTURES]

As the duo shared this moment, Ananya, standing nearby, was captured on camera with what netizens interpreted as a slightly awkward expression. She was dressed in a stylish strapless olive-green bodycon dress, with her hair styled in soft waves. Her reaction quickly went viral, sparking discussions and jokes online. One Reddit user humorously remarked that Ananya looked uncomfortable and questioned if Kartik could truly move on from Sara, while another joked that Ananya appeared to be the "third wheel."

The trio's interaction reignited speculation about their past relationships. Kartik Aaryan, often in the spotlight for his rumored romances, was reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan during the filming of Love Aaj Kal. Following their breakup, there were rumors of him briefly dating Ananya Panday as well. While Kartik has remained relatively private about his love life, he alluded to the attention surrounding his relationships in a recent interview with Raj Shamani. When asked if he had learned to avoid dating publicly, Kartik humorously mentioned that he was not even dating privately, as he had been feeling quite cautious lately.

Latest Videos