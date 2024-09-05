Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sobhita Dhulipala flaunts engagement ring in NEW photos; husband-to-be Naga Chaitanya reacts [PICTURES]

    Sobhita Dhulipala recently flaunted her engagement ring in a stunning set of photos on Instagram, drawing admiration from fans and fellow celebrities. Engaged to actor Naga Chaitanya, the couple shared their joy with the world. The actress wore a stylish saree and limited accessories, allowing the ring to shine

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Sobhita Dhulipala shared a new set of photos showcasing her engagement ring. The actress chose a saree for the event and kept her accessories minimal, except for the stunning ring, which quickly became the highlight of her post

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita’s fiancé, was one of the first to show love for her new photos. The actor liked the post, subtly acknowledging their engagement, and fans were quick to notice his romantic gesture

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Along with Naga Chaitanya, Shibani Akhtar was also among those who showered praise on Sobhita’s look. Commenting “Stunner ❤️,” she highlighted how much the actress impressed her. Other celebrities also admired her glamorous appearance

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Fans were quick to take to the comments section, complimenting her outfit and accessories. One fan particularly praised her heels, jewellery, and ring, while another commented humorously about Naga Chaitanya “bagging a baddie''

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged after dating for two years. When announcing their engagement, the couple shared a poetic message from the Kurunthogai, expressing their love with beautiful metaphors that deeply resonated with fans

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    There are reports suggesting that the couple is planning their wedding in Rajasthan. Naga Chaitanya shared that he prefers a wedding that respects cultural traditions, rather than a lavish celebration, focusing on meaningful family connections

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    At a recent event, Naga Chaitanya expressed his thoughts on marriage, emphasizing the importance of the people who matter most. He shared his desire for a simple wedding, with traditions and cultures playing a significant role in the ceremony

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    On the professional front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the film Monkey Man. While the movie has received international praise, it has yet to be released in India. Fans are eagerly awaiting its debut in the country

    Sobhita Dhulipala

    Fans of both Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are thrilled about their engagement. Social media has been buzzing with excitement, with followers expressing their happiness for the couple. Many are eagerly awaiting their wedding, anticipating more updates and glimpses of their journey together

