Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection day 1: Film opens at ₹2.75 cr amid bad reviews

Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released on November 19, and it looks like the day one box office collection is moderate. Here, take a look at the day one income of the movie right here. The stellar cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 was released in the theatres yesterday and had received an average welcome at the box office. The stellar cast of the film includes Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film also faced competition from Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, which was a hit and is now on its way to enter the ₹200 crore club.

As per a report stated on the site of Boxofficeindia.com, Bunty Aur Babli 2 had made a collection of ₹2.75 crore nett with the numbers getting benefit because of the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday. The report also stated that the collection of the movie would be less on the weekend.

In the original Bunty Aur Babli, Abhishek Bachchan was seen with Rani Mukerji, while Amitabh Bachchan had essayed the role of a police cop. Saif has stepped into the shoes of Abhishek in the movie, which has Siddhant and Sharvari essaying the imposter versions of Bunty Aur Babli.

Saif also said that the film gave him a rare opportunity to essay the role of a character named Rakesh Trivedi, aka Bunty, who came from a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Previously during an interview with PTI he had said that he was very excited about playing a small-town character because a lot of characters he had played in the past were pretty urban, NRI and wealthy. He also feels that the trend has changed, and it is interesting to do a role from) a small-town in Fursatganj rather than in New York.

He was happy that he got the opportunity as he had that stomach, a bit of accent, and performance-wise it was very interesting. Sadly, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has not impressed fans, and it looks like Rani, who has reprised her character as Vimmi, could not do justice. Sadly the character does not have a lot of punch lines.